/Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra faces legal action over derogatory PM Modi caricatures at Kolkata rally

Kolkata: Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra landed in legal trouble after Kolkata Police on Sunday registered a case, alleging that she held offensive and defamatory caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally held on July 24.
The case was registered at the Anandapur Police Station on Sunday following a complaint by Keya Ghosh
Kolkata Police said,"On 26th July, a complaint was received at Anandapur PS from a Keya Ghosh alleging that Sreelekha Mitra displayed offensive, defamatory & derogatory caricatures of the Prime Minister of India during a public rally held on 24th July between Sealdah to Dharmatala. On the basis of the said complaint, a specific case vide Anandapur PS Case No.302 dt. 26.07.2026 U/S 352/353(2)/356(3) BNS has been registered."
Kolkata Police further stated that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
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