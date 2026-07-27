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Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra faces legal action over derogatory PM Modi caricatures at Kolkata rally

Kolkata Police registered a case against Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra following a complaint alleging she displayed offensive and defamatory caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra faces legal action over derogatory PM Modi caricatures at Kolkata rally
Image Credit: IMDb

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