/Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra faces legal action over derogatory PM Modi caricatures at Kolkata rally

Kolkata Police said,"On 26th July, a complaint was received at Anandapur PS from a Keya Ghosh alleging that Sreelekha Mitra displayed offensive, defamatory & derogatory caricatures of the Prime Minister of India during a public rally held on 24th July between Sealdah to Dharmatala. On the basis of the said complaint, a specific case vide Anandapur PS Case No.302 dt. 26.07.2026 U/S 352/353(2)/356(3) BNS has been registered."