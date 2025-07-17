Bengali Actress Sumi Har Choudhry Spotted Wandering Alone On Streets, Sitting Roadside Near Amila Bazar

New Delhi: Bengali actress Sumi Har Choudhry was recently spotted sitting roadside. Dressed in shorts and a black full-sleeved shirt, she sat by the roadside near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday afternoon. However, the locals were quick to identify her as actress Sumi Har Choudhury. The police later confirmed her identity.

In a viral video, she is seen speaking in broken English and Bengali.

News18 quoted the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bardhaman Sadar South, Abhishek Mandal, Choudhury as saying, “She has been sent to a shelter home and efforts are underway to trace her family. We have informed the Behala police station in Kolkata." Authorities are now trying to understand how the actress, once active in the Bengali entertainment industry, ended up in such a condition.

“She seemed mentally disturbed, but kept repeating that she acted in serials. At first, we didn’t believe her. Then we found her photos online,” the Indian Express quoted a local as saying.

Who Is Sumi Har Choudhry?

Sumi has worked predominantly in Bengali film and TV industry for more than a decade. Her most popular work is Srijit Mukherji's crime-thriller Dwitiyo Purush, starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Raima Sen and Parambrata Chatterjee. She was also a part of Khashi Katha: A Goat Saga, a bilingual film which featured Naseeruddin Shah and Anindita Bose in the lead.

Sumi also featured in TV shows like Rupsagore Moner Manush and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle.

As per her Instagram bio, Sumi is studied in Kolkata, lives in Bolpur Shantiniketan Jadavpur. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She has also mentioned about Theatre, Jatra, Television, Movies, food start up, traveling, books - things she likes in her bio.