MANOJ MITRA

Bengali Theater Legend Manoj Mitra Passes Away At 86

Veteran Bengali actor, director, and playwright Manoj Mitra has passed away at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 01:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
Bengali Theater Legend Manoj Mitra Passes Away At 86 (Image: X)

Kolkata: Veteran actor Manoj Mitra, best known for his remarkable contribution to Bengali cinema, has passed away.

He died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake due to age-related ailments. He was in his 80s.

After learning about the demise of Manoj Mitra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X and paid her heartfelt condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning. He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she wrote.

Mitra's most famous project is Tapan Sinha's Banchharamer Bagan, which was adapted from his own play Sajano Bagaan. He also featured in legendary director Satyajit Ray's films Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

He also appeared in films of eminent directors including Basu Chatterjee, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Tarun Majumdar.

Mitra was also a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985 among many other accolades.

