‘Best Nepo Kid’: Rasha Thadani Wows Internet With Sizzling ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Performance

New Delhi: Rasha Thadani had already carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with her fiery debut in the song "Uyi Amma." Now, the young actress is once again captivating viewers with her sizzling dance performance to her mom Raveena Tandon's iconic track "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" at the Zee Cine Awards.

The rising star stunned in a vibrant yellow thigh-high slit saree-inspired dress, showcasing her confident and graceful moves. Rasha also surprised the audience by dancing to another Bollywood classic, "Ek Do Teen," during the event.

Her performance instantly reminded fans of her mother Raveena, leading the internet to crown her as “the best nepo kid.”

“She is very promising,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Raveena ma’am’s carbon copy"

A third said ''Mini Raveena rocked it! @rashathadani”

While many praised Rasha’s energy and stage presence, some felt the original still reigns supreme, saying she “can’t beat the iconic moves by Raveena.”

"Tip Tip Barsa Paani," from the 1994 hit film Mohra, starred Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. The rain-soaked romantic number became one of the most talked-about songs in Bollywood history, largely due to the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan and remains a fan favorite to this day.