'Best Son, Adorable Man': Boney Kapoor Hypes Arjun Kapoor After The Latter Penned An Inspiring Note To His Younger Self

As Ishaqzaade completes 13 years since its release, Arjun Kapoor celebrated the coup by penning a touching and inspiring note on his social media. He shared pictures of his younger self, and he also poured his heart out in expressing love towards filmmaking and acting. While his message won several hearts, his father, Boney Kapoor, hyped him up by commenting on his post.

Boney Kapoor wrote, "Best son, Adorable man, Best future awaits him " Despite everything that Arjun has faced in his professional and personal life, Boney's comment reaffirms the audience's trust in Arjun. Besides Boney Kapoor and Arjun's fans, several actors and filmmakers, including Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Anand, and Tahira Kashyap also hyped him up.

With Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor not only marked a promising debut, but he also gave a heartwarming and fierce romantic tale that stood the test of time and is celebrated even today. After Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor picked up diverse roles and genre-defying films like Ki & Ka, Gunday, Half Girlfriend, Tevar, and others, and proved his range with every project.

Now that his admirers have seen him step into roles that are intense, romantic, comical, and more, they are eager to see what he has to offer next!