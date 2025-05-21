Advertisement
'Best Time Reliving Kabir': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up On Why War Is Special

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan opened up about his deep connection with the ‘War’ franchise, calling it a special chapter in his career.

 A lifelong fan of the action genre, the actor shared that working on “War 2” brought him immense joy as he stepped back into the role of Kabir—a character that has earned him admiration from audiences across the globe. Speaking about the overwhelming response to the War 2 teaser, Hrithik expressed gratitude for the love pouring in from fans, adding that the appreciation has only strengthened his excitement for the film’s release.

The 'Fighter' actor shared, “War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, for me, and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people.”

He added, “I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir—a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now.”

On May 20, the makers released a teaser of the upcoming action drama on social media to mark NTR's birthday. The ‘War 2’ teaser sets the tone for a high-octane showdown between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, promising an electrifying face-off as the two powerhouses try to outsmart and overpower each other. Adding to the visual spectacle is Kiara Advani, who grabs attention with her stunning beachside appearance. She walks confidently in a stylish bikini, flaunting a sculpted physique and effortless charm. The teaser also teases a romantic moment between her and Hrithik.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" is set to release on August 14th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

