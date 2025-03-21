Betting App Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Amid Allegations

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Prakash issued a clarification on Thursday following the allegations on them for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

In a press statement, Deverakonda's team clarified that the actor entered into a contract with the company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games and endorsed the company in regions and territories where online skill-based games were legally permitted.

The statement read, "This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted."

It continued, "It is important to clarify that skill-based games, including online games such as rummy, have been repeatedly recognized by the Honourable Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling or gaming. The court has upheld that such games involve skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible."

Deverakonda's team issued the press statement with the motive to eliminate any misconceptions/misinformation regarding the actor's past endorsements for online betting games.

"Vijay Deverakonda's legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before entering into any agreements. After a thorough legal review, he agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association aligned with the law standards. However, his endorsement term ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand. This press release is being issued to eliminate any misconceptions/misinformation and to emphasise that Vijay Deverakonda's past endorsement of a legally recognized skill-based gaming company was completely lawful."

On the same day, Prakash Raj also issued a clarification through a self-made video which he posted on his X handle. He admitted to doing an advertisement for a gaming app but later refused to continue as it didn't feel right to him.

Taking to his X handle, he said, "I have not received anything from the police station or any summons as such, and when it does, I will deploy, but I think it's my responsibility to reply and clear things for you."

The actor continued, "In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn't do anything, so I let it go for a year's contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no. My conscience doesn't accept that I don't want to continue."

Raj claimed that he had not done any advertisements since then. He said, "This happened around 8-9 years back, and since then, I have not done any ads which promote online gambling. Now, in 2021-22, this company must have been sold to somebody else, and when they put these snippets of me on a few social media, we did send them a notice. In an email, I said look. No, I am not part of it. You can't illegally use it. It has expired. They stopped after that. This is my reply."

The Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

In his complaint, Sarma claimed that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.