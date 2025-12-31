Los Angeles: Pop icon Beyonce has entered the billionaire club. The 44-year-old singer is following in the footsteps of Jay Z, her husband, as well as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Beyonce founded her own entertainment company, back in 2008, and the business "manages her career and produces all of her music, documentaries and concerts, fronting most of the production costs in order to capture more of the back-end economics", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She has become the fifth musician to be declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine. The publication also explained how Beyonce's personal fortune has swelled in recent years.

Her Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, as per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows. And because her company produced it all, Beyonce was able to secure higher profit margins.

Combining what she made touring with earnings from her music catalog and sponsorship deals this year, she brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Beyonce previously explained that she has her own distinct definition of success.

The chart-topping star told GQ magazine, "I’m drawn to authenticity. I don’t waste my time on something unless I’m deeply passionate about it. If I don’t wake up thinking about it and I’m not going to sleep dreaming about it, it’s not for me. My perception of what success looks like, for me, is very different than most. When I commit, I’m 100 per cent in. I prefer to focus quietly, uninterrupted by things that are a distraction to the authenticity”.

“I believe everything can always be better. My job is to give until it is the best it can possibly be. I’m inspired by things that fill a void, solve a problem, or don’t already exist. Otherwise, I’m not drawn to the opportunity. I try to challenge myself and the people around me to think differently. I think a big part of success is your outlook on life. Every disappointment is an opportunity for growth. An opportunity to pivot. I trust God, even when it feels like I can barely see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know the earth is going to open up for me”, she added.