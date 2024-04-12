New Delhi: The melodious halves of the Sachin-Jigar pair, Jigar Saraiya have given Bollywood some versatile pieces for fans to enjoy. While his mainstream tracks are ear-soothing, his non-film melodies are equally mesmerizing and a delight to the ears. So here are the top four Jigar Saraiya songs that you need to add to your playlist:

Rangreza

‘Rangreza’ was a humble attempt of Sachin-Jigar to create a Sufi song. Sufi songs are the songs which are love written songs in the love of God. This song made us know about the absolute journey of worshippers to god by creating god within the self. With their beautiful compositions they proved everything they touch turns to gold



Tu Meri Hai

The romantic single ‘Tu Meri Hai’, composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, touches upon the theme of love. The three-minute 57-second video is in a monochrome mood, featuring Jigar Saraiya and Sanjana Vij, and displaying playful romantic candid moments between the couple. The video effortlessly pulls you into a world of love and romance, sweetly declaring the message ‘You’re mine. Tu Meri Hai’.

Heera

‘Heera’ composed by Sachin-Jigar, is all about capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the beauty of Kashmir. The soulful number features singer Jigar Saraiya alongside actress Shriya Pilgaonkar in the song.