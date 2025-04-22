New Delhi: Popular sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's one of the lead actress Shubhangi Atre's former husband Piyush Poorey breathed his last on Saturday. He was battling liver cirrhosis. Reportedly, he was not keeping well for sometime.

Shubhangi On Piyush's Death

Shubhangi told Times Of India, "Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this."

Shubhangi got married to digital marketeer Piyush back in 2003 in their hometown, Indore. They were granted divorce in February this year. The couple has one daughter named Ashi.

In her 2023 interview with Times Of India, Shubhangi said, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

Adding more, she said, "It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

About Shubangi Atre

The television actress came on board as Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! after Shilpa Shinde left the show. She was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in 2006-2007 followed by 'Kasturi' where she played the protagonist. She also starred in 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa'.

The actress then went on to play a negative character in TV show 'Havan'. She has even featured in several ad commercials. However, she became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'.