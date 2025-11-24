'Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De...' Dharmendra’s Last Heartfelt Final Video Message Surfaces After His Death - WATCH

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday. He was 89 years old. The family has not yet released an official confirmation regarding his death.

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness.

Dharmendra's Old Video Message

In the wake of his passing, his old video message has gone viral, the actor had shared on his official Instagram handle, has resurfaced. In the video, Dharmendra, dressed in a green sweater and black trousers, speaks about life and death, captioning it: "Friends, you may like it."

Shared on June 8, the message included a heartfelt shayari that resonated deeply with fans, "Sab Kuch paa kar bhi hasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, kambakhth jaan kyu jaati hai jaate hue. Pata nahi kaha le jaaynge, kaun le jaayega, saath le jaynge.Take care, enjoy your life. Love to all."

Netizens quickly flooded the comments with messages of admiration, remembering Bollywood’s “He-Man” as a true legend and wishing him a speedy recovery at the time.

Dharmendra's Last Video Post

In his last video, the veteran actor wishes his fans, "Tammam bhai beheno ko, bacche bacchiyon ko Dusshera ki shubhkamnaye, Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyan de..."

Dharmendra's Last Film

Earlier this year, Dharmendra shared the trailer of his upcoming film Ikkis on Instagram, featuring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. Dharmendra wrote alongside the trailer:

"Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis K Hi Rahegal… #IkkisTrailer Out Now. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young. In cinemas this Christmas, 25th December 2025!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the actor, calling his death “the end of an era in Indian cinema.” On X, the PM said, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Dharmendra leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, remembered for his versatility, charisma, and enduring influence on generations of audiences.