Bhagyashree Seeks Blessings At Jagannath Puri Temple

Actress Bhagyashree recently offered prayers at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress took to her IG and treated the netizens with some glimpses of her religious visit.

Bhagyashree was seen looking as stunning as ever in an orange salwar kameez with golden embellish.

The photos and clips posted by her show her standing outside the temple. "Jai Jagannath !! Feeling blessed. In Puri for darshan of the Lord God Jagannath!.... needed it. Peace and blessings envelope you if you go with belief and reverence. Had a wonderful darshan", Bhagyashree wrote in the caption.

During her visit, she also got to relish "Chattu Besara". The famous dish from Puri is basically mustard-cooked flavourful wild mushrooms. She enjoyed it with ghee rice. Bhagyashree added, "Also tasted the famous "Chattu Besara" a mustard cooked flavourful wild mushroom dish with ghee rice.

Thank you IG Himanshu ji and DSP Prasant ji for making it possible." Previously, Bhagyashree celebrated Maha Shivratri at the Brahmakumaris. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video showcasing a magnificent 15ft shivling made from 4000 coconut shells, which was crafted by the Brahmakumaris in just one day.

Dropping a heartfelt video from her visit, she penned, "Har har mahadev ! A beautiful Shivling of 15ft made with 4000 coconut shells, within 1 day by the brahmakumaris. Its serene, peaceful, and knowledge-invoking. The strengths that embody Shankara, the 9 devis that stand for 9 human virtues, to the sleeping kumbhakarn to a puppet show for water conservation... it is an interesting place for children. Not only is this a spiritual experience but also a huge contribution to easing the stress from today's lifestyle. They have included a free cancer detection camp, arehabilitation and medication camp to overcone alcoholism, drug abuse n smoking. #mahashivratri #harharmahadev #brahmakumaris #spiritualawakening.”

Bhagyashree was seen dressed in an elegant white saree as she posed alongside the Brahmakumaris and also participated in the aarti with them.

Meanwhile, Bhaghashree recently underwent surgery after sustaining a deep wound on her forehead while playing pickleball.