Bhagyashree Smartly Runs Away From Udit Narayan As He Tries To Touch Her; Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: Veteran singer Udit Narayan has once again found himself in the headlines amid the kiss controversy, and this time due to an old video featuring actress Bhagyashree. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress and the celebrated playback singer were seen recreating their iconic song from the film, but what caught everyone’s attention was Bhagyashree’s swift reaction as Udit Narayan seemingly attempted to get a bit too close.



In the resurfaced clip, Bhagyashree is seen enjoying a nostalgic moment while singing with Udit Narayan. However, as he appears to move closer, she skillfully wraps up the performance and subtly distances herself before leaving the stage. Netizens have been quick to praise the actress for handling the situation with grace, calling her reaction smart and classy. While netizens once again point out Udit's touchy behaviour.

This comes at a time when Udit Narayan is already under scrutiny for a recent viral video where he was seen kissing a female fan at an event. The incident sparked controversy, with many questioning his actions.

Addressing the backlash, Udit Narayan recently spoke to HT City, defending himself against the accusations. He stated: “I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, and my image has never been such that I forcefully kiss fans. In fact, I fold my hands in gratitude when I see the love my fans shower on me. While on stage, I bow down, thinking this moment may never come again.”

Despite his clarification, the viral video with Bhagyashree has only added to the ongoing discussions surrounding the singer’s behaviour.