Bhagyashree Visits Kashi Vishwanath & Kaal Bhairav Temples In Banaras
KASHI VISHWANATH TEMPLE

Bhagyashree Visits Kashi Vishwanath & Kaal Bhairav Temples In Banaras

Actress Bhagyashree wrote: "The MahaGangaAarti at the DashwamedhaGhat, where so many gather to pray and take in strength. The Manikarnika Ghat where the pyres never stop burning and yet there are no anguished cries... only quiet acceptance of what is to be...'

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 03:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bhagyashree Visits Kashi Vishwanath & Kaal Bhairav Temples In Banaras Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actress Bhagyashree chose to end 2025 on a calm and reflective note as she embarked on a spiritual journey to Banaras.

Describing the visit as a moment to pause and reconnect, the actress shared how the sacred city helped her realign with herself and the universe while signing off the year with peace and gratitude. On Friday, Bhagyashree shared a series of photos and videos with her husband, Himalaya Dasani, offering a glimpse into their spiritual visits to various sacred places.

For the caption, the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actress wrote, “Spiritual journey as the year ends. Banaras was that pause and reconnect, that helps us align ourselves with the Universe. It is the faith in the Lord that guides us to confidently take every step towards our future.”

“Darshan of the Kaal Bhairav (the protector), the Kashi Vishwanath Temple(Maha Mahadev, one of the jyotirling), Sankat Mochan (luckily on a saturday, blessings from Hanumanji, and the Mahamrintunjay and Annapurna too. I just felt so blessed and full of gratitude. The tranquility of the Ganges that absorbs every emotion, every fear, every askance.”

Bhagyashree added, “The never ending steps of the 84 ghats make you aware of the mighty Ganga. (During the rains she can rise n surge high, to almost 4 stories). And yet on a peaceful night, the feeling is like sleeping on your mother's lap.”

“The MahaGangaAarti at the DashwamedhaGhat, where so many gather to pray and take in strength. The Manikarnika Ghat where the pyres never stop burning and yet there are no anguished cries... only quiet acceptance of what is to be. And the surprise at SI, R.Kushwaha who could blow the conch for 5mins !! What amazing lung power. Ofcourse, then there is yummy street food and shopping for the authentic weaves. Banaras never ceases to amaze me and I hope it never stops calling me.” (sic)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Live Tv

