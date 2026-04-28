Bharat Kapoor passes away: Veteran actor's prayer meet to be held in Mumbai on April 30

Mumbai: A prayer meet in memory of late actor Bharat Kapoor will be held on April 30 in Mumbai.

According to Bharat Kapoor's family, the prayer meet will be held at the North Indian Association, Mumbai, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Bharat Kapoor passed away on April 27.

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Actor Avtar Gill, who shared a close bond with Bharat Kapoor, confirmed the news of Bharat Kapoor's passing to ANI.

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"He was sick for the last two-three days. He was at home. He died at home at around 3 pm in the afternoon. And I got a call from his son at around 4-4.30 pm. He had stopped working for a long time," Gill said.

His last rites were held later in the evening in the presence of family members and close friends.

Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades.

He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles, earning respect in the industry for his steady performances.He was seen in many popular Hindi films over the years, including 'Noorie' (1979), 'Ram Balram' (1980), 'Love Story' (1981), 'Bazaar' (1982), 'Ghulami' (1985), 'Aakhree Raasta' (1986), 'Satyamev Jayate' (1987), 'Swarg' (1990), 'Khuda Gawah' (1992), and 'Rang' (1993).Later, he continued to work in films such as 'Barsaat' (1995), 'Saajan Chale Sasural' (1996), and 'Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities' (2004), showing his ability to stay relevant across changing times in cinema.

Apart from films, Bharat Kapoor also worked successfully on television. He appeared in shows like 'Parampara,' 'Rahat,' 'Saans,' 'Amanat,' 'Tara,' 'Chunauti,' and 'Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.