Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 3 years of marital bliss, fans flood social media with their wedding pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 3 years of marital bliss, fans flood social media with their wedding pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen

New Delhi: TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today (December 3). On their special day, fans have flooded social media with pictures of the couple from their wedding, some of which have also been shared by them on their respective Instagram stories. 

On December 3, 2017, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in Goa in the presence of their families and close friends. The big fat Punjabi wedding saw the presence of many known personalities of the TV industry.

Both Bharti and Haarsh are famous TV personalities and super busy stars. They have appeared in several shows together, the recent one being 'India's Best Dancer', for which they turned hosts. 

Bharti is one of the most successful female comedians of the industry. She started her journey in showbiz with the 2008 reality series 'The Great Indian Laughter', after which she became famous as Lalli, her character name in the show.  

Recently, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa featured in headlines after they arrested in the drugs probe row by the NCB. The couple was arrested after several hours of questioning. However, they were granted bail after one day. 

Bharti Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, investigators had said. The NCB had seized drugs from her home. 

Bharti SinghHaarsh Limbachiyaabharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa wedding anniversary
