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  • /Bharti Singh celebrates Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Having both our little Bal Ganeshas’

Bharti Singh celebrates Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Having both our little Bal Ganeshas’

Bharti Singh opened up about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family, calling this year especially emotional as her younger son Kaju marks his first festival. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Bharti Singh celebrates Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Having both our little Bal Ganeshas’
Image Credit: Bharti Singh, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bharti Singh celebrates Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Having both our little Bal Ganeshas’
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