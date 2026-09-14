/Bharti Singh celebrates Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Having both our little Bal Ganeshas’

"Our Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is our first baby since we have built, nurtured, and brought to our audiences across the country with Sony Entertainment Television. Seeing Bappa’s immense blessings shower on us is overwhelming. Our audience's unconditional love every single day leaves me equally speechless. Celebrating on set, surrounded by our incredible whole team, reminded me that family isn't just at home; it's right here on our stage, creating beautiful memories and seeking Bappa’s light together."