Bharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report

New Delhi: Popular comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday.

According to a report by India Today, the comedian gave birth after she was rushed to the hospital. Bharti was reportedly scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs.

However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)