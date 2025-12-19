Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997788https://zeenews.india.com/people/bharti-singh-gives-birth-to-second-baby-boy-following-sudden-medical-emergency-report-2997788.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report
BHARTI SINGH

Bharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday.

According to a report by India Today, the comedian gave birth after she was rushed to the hospital. Bharti was reportedly scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs.

However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means