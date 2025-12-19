NewsEntertainmentPeopleBharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report
Bharti Singh Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy Following Sudden Medical Emergency: Report
Popular comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Popular comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday.
According to a report by India Today, the comedian gave birth after she was rushed to the hospital. Bharti was reportedly scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs.
However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement