Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested: How did NCB reach the couple for cannabis possession

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested television personality and producer Harsh Limbachiya early on Sunday (November 22) for alleged possession and consumption of cannabis, a top official said. The arrest comes barely hours after the central federal agency had arrested comedian Bharti Singh on Saturday.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's home in Mumbai was searched on Saturday by the anti-drugs bureau.

According to media reports, the NCB's actions followed a raid and seizure of around 86.50 gms, Marijuana -- which is said to be of commercial quantity, from their home and office. The duo was then taken to the agency's Mumbai office in separate cars for questioning. According to the NCB, during the questioning, both Bharti and Haarsh confessed to consuming drugs.

On Saturday, the NCB had also carried out searches at two other locations in Mumbai.

The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on November 20, revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh, informed NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

Both Bharti and Harsh shall be produced before a Special NDPS Court on Sunday afternoon. They would be produced before a court along with two others arrested in the case after their medical examination.

