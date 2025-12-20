Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa Announce Birth Of Second Son; Rashami Desai, Karishma Tanna And Others Congratulate

Mumbai: Star comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa have embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming another baby boy.



On Saturday, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that they have once again been blessed with a son.



"Limbachiya and sons. Again its a boy," Harssh playfully wrote in the caption.



They shared a video, which appeared to be from Bharti's maternity shoot, with the message in blue, "It's A Boy."

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in as many took to the comment section and showered the couple with blessings, including the likes of Harshdeep Kaur, Adaa Khan, Sriti Jha, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, and Karishma Tanna. The couple's fans and friends from the industry also seemed joyous as they cheered on for the newest family member.



With the baby's arrival, the couple are now parents to two young sons.



Bharti and Harssh, who were blessed with their son Lakshya in 2022, informed fans about Bharti's second pregnancy.



Through a joint post, Bharti and Harssh shared an adorable picture. In the scenic image, Harssh is lovingly caressing Bharti's baby bump as she leans back into his arms.

The couple recently marked their firstborn Lakshya's third birthday surrounded by close friends and family. Fondly called Gola, the little one often features in Bharti's vlogs and social media posts.



The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. The two have hosted several shows together.