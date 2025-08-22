Bharti Singh On Raj Shamani Podcast Discusses Kapil Sharma, Says 'Unke Upar Toh Koi Nahi Hai Na...'

New Delhi: Popular comedienne Bharti Singh recently featured on Raj Shamani's podcast and opened up on various things. She talked about Kapil Sharma and how he helped her in improving. She called him 'hard-working' and 'down-to-earth'.

Bharti Singh On Kapil Sharma

When asked what is Kapil Sharma's role in her life, Bharti Singh said, "Bohot bada...People say that he said this and that, but I have seen his hard work. He sits alone… He doesn’t need a writer. He only needs a writer for typing."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Kapil helping others improve and do better, Bharti added, "Kapil Sharma ke upar toh koi nahi hai na? Main bohot maanti hoon unko, and aaj bhi kabhi down sa feel hota toh voh phone karte hain, mera bohot aana jaana hai unke ghar. Mere liye ek energy boost hai voh."

She recalled Kapil’s words: "Oye tu sher hai. Tu jo kar sakti hai, koi nahi kar sakta." Reflecting on his words of encouragement, Bharti added, “Aapko lagta hai ki accha inhone bol diya agar toh mere paas teen hi goliyan hai par main 30 chala sakti hoon."

"Bohot down-to-earth hai. Stage pe pata nahi kaise dikhte hain aap log ko voh… lekin maine voh bande ko personally jaana hai. Bohot down-to-earth, baat sunte hain, itna appreciate karte hain kyuki voh banda jhoota nahi hai," she further added.

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Since 2016, Bharti has also appeared in Forbes India's celebrity 100 list.

Bharti married writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa after they dated for a few years in 2017. In 2022, the couple welcomed their son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya. She is now a daily vlogger too.