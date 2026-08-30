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Bhavna Pani reveals Saif Ali Khan remembered her after nearly 20 years

Bhavna Pani recalled her pleasant reunion with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Haiwaan, revealing that the actor remembered her from a Pepsi ad they did nearly two decades ago.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Bhavna Pani reveals Saif Ali Khan remembered her after nearly 20 years
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bhavna Pani reveals Saif Ali Khan remembered her after nearly 20 years
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