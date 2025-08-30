New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh is in news for not-so-good reason. This time, the power star has irked netizens for 'inappropriately' touching co-star Anjali Raghav's waist at an event held recently. The video of the incident went viral on social media with netizens brutally bashing Pawan Singh's gesture.

Pawan Singh Brutally Trolled

In the viral video, actress Anjali can be seen donning a golden saree and is on-stage along with Pawan Singh. The actress looks visibly uncomfortable as he touches her on the pretext of removing something stuck to her waist. Allegedly in the video, Pawan Singh is heard telling her that he saw something as he asks her to stay still while he removes it. Netizens have now bashed the actor for touching Anjali without her consent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Paua Star Pawan Singh on the live stage ढोडी चाटने ki kosis karte hua



Do sabdah Power Star ke liye #PawanSingh #पवन_सिंह pic.twitter.com/k8zIGGuIzo — Spirit of Hindu Women (@SpiritHindWomen) August 28, 2025

ALSO READ: We bet you can't spot Pawan Singh in his superhit Bhojpuri song video 'Lollipop Lagelu' - Watch

Internet Angry Over Pawan Singh's Act

Many have reacted strongly to Pawan Singh's act on-stage. One user wrote: “That’s absolutely pathetic behaviour. Shameful that such people get any fan following at all."

Another called it: “This is molestation."

One user said: भोजपुरी पोर्न स्टार. इससे ज्यादा की औकात नहीं है इसकी. जहां लड़ना था वहां से तो मुंह छिपा के भाग आया. दरअसल इसने महिलाओं के पल्लू ने छिप कर ही अपना करियर बनाया है तो अकेले चुनाव कैसे लड़ता. थू है इस पर.

Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav were promoting their new song Saiyan Sewa Kare.

About Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Pawan Singh's latest song 'Pyaar Mein Hain Hum' features Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. It has been sung by Singh and Payal Dev.