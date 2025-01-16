Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844364https://zeenews.india.com/people/bhojpuri-actor-sudip-pandey-passes-away-2844364.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUDIP PANDEY

Bhojpuri Actor Sudip Pandey Passes Away

His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans extremely saddened.

|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 02:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri Actor Sudip Pandey Passes Away (Image: ANI)

 Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, has passed away. As per the information received from a source close to Sudip's family, the actor died due to heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Sudip worked in many Bhojpuri films like 'Pyar Mein', 'Balwa', and 'Dharti'. In 2019, he was seen in Hindi film 'V for Victor'. He had recently started shooting for the second part of Paro Patna Wali. His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans extremely saddened.

"RIP...may your soul rest in peace," a fan wrote on social media. "Gone too soon," another social media user wrote.

An official statement regarding Sudip's death from the family is still awaited. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK