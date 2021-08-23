हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trisha Kar Madhu

Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's nude video goes viral

Days after Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's leaked MMS making the rounds on the internet, a nude video of another Bhojpuri actress, Priyanka Pandit, has gone viral on social media.

Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit&#039;s nude video goes viral
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's leaked MMS making the rounds on the internet, a nude video of another Bhojpuri actress, Priyanka Pandit, has gone viral on social media.

Millions of viewers have searched the video on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms, with many sharing the sexual content and also making memes of it.

The actress has also been trolled on social media.

After the video went viral, Pandit came before the media and alleged that someone conspired against her in a bid to take personal revenge.

"The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old," Pandit told reporters.

Sources said that Pandit has also submitted a written complaint with the police in connection with the matter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trisha Kar Madhuleaked MMSnude videobhojpuri actressPriyanka PanditGoogleFacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube
Next
Story

Top 5 most handsome men in the world

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Afghanistan Crisis: Watch exclusive interview of Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani