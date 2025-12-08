Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Files Police Complaint After Receiving Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has filed a police complaint after reportedly receiving threats from an individual claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang.

The threats, which included warnings not to share the stage with Salman Khan and demands for money, have prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the matter. As per the latest update, Pawan Singh has lodged two separate complaints with the Mumbai Police after receiving extortion threats reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both complaints have been submitted to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation.

Singh’s team approached the police and filed a written complaint. The authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to track the source of the threats and ensure the actor’s safety.

The controversy surfaced just a day after Pawan Singh announced on Instagram that he would be sharing the stage with Salman Khan for the "Bigg Boss 19" finale. He wrote on his Instagram handle, “Bhaijaan ke saath Bigg Boss 19 ke Grand Finale mein humare saath judenge Powerstar Pawan Singh.” On the show, the Bhojpuri singer performed alongside Salman Khan and former contestant Neelam Giri.

It is being reported that unknown individuals reportedly demanded money from Pawan Singh and sent threats using multiple phone numbers, with connections traced from Bihar to Mumbai. Members of Singh’s team and those managing his work also received similar threatening messages.

Pawan Singh reportedly received a phone warning not to share the stage with Salman. The caller allegedly threatened “serious consequences” if Pawan Singh proceeded with his scheduled performance.

This is not the first instance of the Bishnoi gang targeting celebrities—previously, they had warned comedian Kapil Sharma against sharing the stage with Salman Khan during his appearance on “The Kapil Sharma Show.”