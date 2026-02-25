Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua admits to ‘not loving his wife of 26 years’, calls his marriage ‘forced’

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua recently opened up on his personal life for the first time. His revealed about not really 'loving his wife' as the marriage was a forced decision made by his parents.

Nirahua on 'not loving his wife'

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Nirahua also shared how he has told his children about finding their life partners on their own. He said, "I told my sons that you should get married by your own choice. My parents forced me into marriage. I kept saying, please let me do something first. Let me become something. I do regret that. Your life partner should be someone you love. That did not happen in my case."

He also shared, "I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. Yes, it is my duty that since my parents got us married, I am fulfilling that responsibility. I do feel guilty about it. That is why I will not do the same with my children. I will never tell them that they have to do things a certain way. I will not force them."

About his children's career, he said, "I first asked my children which field they wanted to go into, because I will not impose anything on them. My elder son said he wanted to pursue direction, so he went into direction. My younger one said he wanted to become an actor, so he entered this field. I told them to take proper training. I know that if you do something you truly like, you will do it well."

About Nirahua

Nirahua got married to Mansha in 2000 and the couple has two sons.

He kickstarted his career as a folk singer with the album Nirahua Satal Rahe (2003), which was a major hit and earned him the stage name 'Nirahua'. His movie debut came with Humka Aisa Waisa Na Samjha (2006) followed by Chalat Mushafir Moh Liyo Re (2006), Nirahua Rikshaw Wala (2008) and Pratigya (2008) among others.