Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Kartik Aaryan Replacing Him; 'I Was Removed'

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, the original face of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently revealed the reason behind his absence from the franchise’s second and third instalments. Fans of the superstar have expressed their disappointment over his exclusion, with many boycotting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in solidarity. Addressing the situation during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Akshay shared that the decision was not his. “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha (I was removed). That’s it,” he candidly said, without holding back.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav in the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa remains iconic. Many fans felt the sequel lacked the charm of the original due to Akshay’s absence, despite Kartik Aaryan’s impressive performance as the new lead.

During the interaction, a fan admitted skipping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and planning to avoid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because of Akshay’s absence. This sentiment echoes a larger section of Akshay’s loyal fanbase, who continue to associate the franchise with his signature style and humour.

Kartik Aaryan, who headlined Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been vocal about his admiration for Akshay Kumar. Addressing the comparisons, Kartik told Bollywood Hungama, “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay. I don’t see myself on the same level as him. I’ve watched him since I was a child, so it feels a bit strange to be compared to him. But I think we should do a comedy film together because that has the potential to serve something good to the audience.”

Although Akshay Kumar is no longer associated with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, he remains busy with other projects. Speaking about his involvement in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay expressed excitement about reprising his role as Raju in the beloved comedy series.

“Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year. When we started Hera Pheri, we didn’t know it would go on to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn’t understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult,” Akshay shared.



While Kartik Aaryan has proven himself as a bankable star with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the nostalgia and charm associated with Akshay Kumar’s performance in the original remain unmatched for many fans. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline and Hera Pheri 3 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how both franchises evolve and how fans continue to respond to these cinematic milestones.