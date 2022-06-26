Mumbai: As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its successful run in theatres and on the OTT platform Netflix, Kartik Aaryan has shared a hilarious 'behind the scenes' picture from the sets of the film.

Kartik shared a funny photo where he could be seen smiling behind a mask and his co-star Tabu can be seen chuckling in her `Manjulika` avatar, behind a face shield! Kartik wrote a funny caption for the photo "Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Tabu was quick to react to the photo and added a funny comment. She wrote, "Darna mana hai!"Their co-star Kiara Advani also had a funny message to share in the comment section. Promoting her new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Kiara made a reference to her character in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and wrote, "Reet ke taraf se aap dono ko #JugJuggJeeyo".

Reet is the name of the character Kiara plays in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to enthral the audience with its stellar performances and comic timings. The film hit the OTT platform Netflix last Friday and despite that, it is having a steady run in the cinema halls.

Since its release on the OTT platform, it has been number one on the charts, beating blockbusters like RRR and Spider-Man: No Way Home.`Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone`s expectations as far as the numbers were concerned.

The film is expected to enter the 200-crore club in India very soon. Globally, the film has already crossed the magic figure.Riding high on the success of the film, Kartik was recently gifted a luxury supercar by the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar.

Ecstatic by the success of the film, T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar gifted the luxury car 'McLaren GT' to Kartik.

The car is worth approximately Rs 3.73 crore.Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared this exciting news with fans and followers.Sharing a couple of pictures of his brand new car, in the caption, he wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha.Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha.

India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude."

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun`s hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, and Allu Aravind.