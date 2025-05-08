‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Theatrical Release Cancelled Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, To Premiere On OTT On THIS Date

New Delhi – The much-anticipated film Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will no longer be released in theatres as originally planned. The film, which was scheduled to hit cinemas on May 9, will now premiere on OTT next week. This change comes in light of the ongoing mock drills and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The announcement comes just a day after India conducted Operation Sindoor, during which armed forces struck terrorist camps in Pakistan.

"In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND," the statement read.

The romantic comedy will now release globally on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf features a strong ensemble cast, including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain. The film’s music, which has already captivated audiences, is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with the background score by Ketan Sodha.