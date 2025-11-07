Bhumi Pednekar And Aditya Thackeray Spotted On A Dinner Date, Watch Viral Video!

New Delhi: Last night saw politician Aditya Thackeray and Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar hanging out together for a dinner outing. The paps went crazy spotting the two at Mumbai's popular La Loca Maria restaurant. As they stepped out together, the moment went viral on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar And Aditya Thackeray Clicked

Both Aditya Thackeray and Bhumi twinned in black. While Aditya wore a black polo neck tee, black-rimmed glasses and jeans Bhumi stepped out looking chic in black cowl-neck top and pants. She carried a hand bag, completing her full look. When papped they even waved at the shutterbugs and went away quickly afterwards. It was one of the surprise celeb spotting of the day.

Aditya Thackeray, Bhumi Pednekar with friends spotted at La Loca Maria in Mumbai. #yogenshah pic.twitter.com/tRDGYGPgpN — yogen shah (@yogenshahyogen) November 5, 2025

Bhumi Pednekar's Films, Series

On the work front, in 2025, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in romantic comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Next, she starred as a headstrong business owner who falls in love with a royal (played by Ishaan Khatter) in the romantic drama series The Royals, for Netflix. She will next lead the thriller series Daldal for Amazon Prime Video.

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut as the overweight wife of Ayushmann Khurrana's character in Sharat Katariya-directed romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). To look her part, she had gained almost 12 kg body weight and received accolades for her performance. Dum Laga Ke Haisha won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year and earned Bhumi Pednekar the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.