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  • /Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment

Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment

Actress Bhumi Pednekar spoke out against non-stop rape and death threats directed at a young female protester and her family, calling the online bullying unacceptable and warning of its severe impact on mental health.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment
Image Credit: @bhumisatishpednekkar/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment
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