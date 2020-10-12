हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar dusts off 'Durgavati' dubbing ahead of OTT release

The `Pati Patni Aur Woh` actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the dubbing studio where she is seen posing with mic. 

Bhumi Pednekar dusts off &#039;Durgavati&#039; dubbing ahead of OTT release

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday dusted off the dubbing for her upcoming film `Durgavati` ahead of its OTT release.

The `Pati Patni Aur Woh` actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the dubbing studio where she is seen posing with mic. 

The picture sees Pednekar dressed in a chic baby pink coloured hoodie as she chose to keep her locks loose."Dub Completed! My life is now more like 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' Actually 'Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha' Bye Durgavati, see you the other side," she wrote in the caption. 

Bhumi also shared that the film will release on December 11 with her hashtags "#Durgavati #11ThDec" later in the caption. 

`Durgavati` is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime on December 11. However, no announcement has been made about the theatrical release of the film if any.

Bhumi PednekarDurgavatiDurgavati releaseOTT release
