Bhumi Pednekar Explains WHY There Are Not Many Movies On Climate Change

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar discussed Climate Change during a podcast, named titled 'WTF is Climate Change?, presented by Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha. Apart from Bhumi, there were other leading climate pioneers such as Sunita Narain, Navroz Dubash, and Mirik Gogri. The panel explored the impacts of climate change and the implications of a dramatic increase in carbon dioxide levels, as well as the looming threat of a 3-degree temperature rise.

While the podcast saw different opinions coming in from the guests, Nikhil asked actor Bhumi Pednekar "Why doesn't Bollywood make movies around climate change" and on the fact that Hollywood made smoking cool, diamond expensive and defined attractive things beyond cematric way, to which the actress responded, "

Responding to the same, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I think it comes from the fact that a lot of people feel that they are not going to be affected by it because we feel that we are protected by the wealth that we have and there will be some elite institution that is going to come and solve all of this. But that’s not the case. As rightly pointed out by Ma'am (Sunita Narain) that climate change is going to be a great equaliser and there will be only enough narrative around which I really feel is missing, especially in the industry that I am from because people feel it’s not going to affect them. We live in our bubble and it gives us a lot of comfort, like we have access to the best of things. I think the narrative will only shift when we are truly affected by it. I am trying to get as many people like me to start talking about it. It needs to become popular culture. That’s the impact that media or films have. I want climate change and all the effects and need people to be fearful in many ways and I really hope that there are many more films that are made. In fact, there was such a phenomenal film made called ‘Kadwi Hawa’ but it didn’t really do well and didn’t reach a large audience because people have sort of ostrich mentality where they behave that everything is pretty and okay around us and believe that someone will get us out of this situation.”

Continuing the same, Nikhil Kamath asked Bhumi Pednekar , "Do you think fear sells more or does greed in movies"?

Bhumi responded to it saying, "Greed, Absolutely because how many of us are gonna sit into the theatres, kind of go away from all our problems and issues and say oh, this is the real issue".

On the work front, Bhumi, in her latest film 'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In 'Bhakshak', Bhumi is seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.