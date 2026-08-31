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Bhumi Pednekar seeks blessings at 750-year-old Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior, shares spiritual moments

Bhumi Pednekar offered prayers at the historic Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior, sharing glimpses of her aarti and meditation-filled visit with fans on social media.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar seeks blessings at 750-year-old Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior, shares spiritual moments
Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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