/Bhumi Pednekar seeks blessings at 750-year-old Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior, shares spiritual moments

Sharing the story behind the name of the temple, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' actress continued, "The lingam appeared near a banyam tree and the kings of that time tried to move it. They dug around it, only to find endless water but not the end of the shivling, tried every possible way, and even brought elephants to pull it out. But the Shivling simply would not move. The chains broke, the attempts failed, and it remained exactly where it was. And that is how it came to be known as Achaleshwar, the Lord who cannot be moved."