Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'The Royals' Climbs To Top 10 In 43 Countries Within Days Of Release

New Delhi: The Royals, the latest Netflix original drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, has quickly become a global sensation. Within just five days of its release, the series has secured a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 list for non-English titles in 43 countries, signalling a strong worldwide reception.

According to Netflix data, The Royals is currently trending at No. 1 among non-English shows in seven countries, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, UAE, and Mauritius. The series has also made its way into the top 10 rankings in countries such as Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and Colombia.

Bhumi Pednekar takes on a complex and unconventional lead role in the series, playing a sharp, no-nonsense female entrepreneur. Her performance has drawn praise for its balance of humor, intensity, and intellect, with audiences and critics commending her natural portrayal of the multifaceted character.

Known for her discerning choice of roles, Pednekar adds The Royals to her growing repertoire of bold and diverse performances. From gritty dramas to romantic comedies and thrillers, the actress has consistently delivered critically acclaimed work. Her latest role is being lauded as another testament to her range and commitment to portraying powerful, layered women on screen.

With its mix of glamour, wit, and a breezy narrative, The Royals continues to draw in viewers around the globe, making it a top contender for weekend binge-watch lists.