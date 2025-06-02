New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar recently completed a decade in the film industry. Upon coming this far in her film life, the actress speaks on her journey from casting director to a critically acclaimed actress. In a heartfelt interview with Mashable India, Bhumi Pednekar talked about the challenges she faced in Bollywood, her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, and a piece of advice from Akshay Kumar that she will never forget.

Bhumi Pednekar talked about the time when Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling a cherished memory after the success of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, Bhumi said, “Shah Rukh sir invited me to his home. He came to receive me himself, stayed with us throughout, and even dropped us back. He didn’t leave until we exited the compound. That’s who he is - so gracious, so lovely.”

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s no-nonsense mantra, Bhumi revealed how it became her guiding principle. “He told me, ‘Beta, bass kaam karti jao. Don’t overthink,” shared Bhumi, and also acknowledged Akshay Kumar’s discipline and focus on work. In an industry that’s unpredictable, Bhumi shared that Akshay’s advice has kept her grounded and humble.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her advice for newcomers and aspiring actors. “It’s not rosy,” she warned, and said, “If you want to do Hindi films, you need to know Hindi. That’s the bare minimum. Practice your lines, watch films. Don’t come unprepared.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in ‘The Royals’. Known for picking bold and daring roles, she played an unapologetic entrepreneur, Sophia Shekhar, and reaffirmed her versatility as a performer. Coming up next for Bhumi is Daldal, wherein she will step into a whole new zone yet again, only to take the audience on a rollercoaster of entertainment.