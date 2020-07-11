हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar: These times literally feel like 'winter is coming'

On the acting front, Bhumi will be next een in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

Bhumi Pednekar: These times literally feel like &#039;winter is coming&#039;

Mumbai: A fan has visualised Bhumi Pednekar as "Game Of Thrones" protagonist Daenerys Targaryen, and the actress has responded saying these days she literally feels like "winter is coming".

Bhumi took to Instagram and posted an artwork shared by artist Swapnil Pawar, where she is seen in the Daenerys Targaryen avatar.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I will do what queens do. I will rule. Daenerys Targaryen. Thank you @swapnilmpawar, this is fun. These times literally feel like 'winter is coming'. #MotherOfDragons."

Daenerys Targaryen is one of the primary characters of author George RR Martin's "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, adapted on TV as "Game Of Thrones". On-screen, the character was portrayed by Emilia Clarke.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be next een in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

 

