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Bhumi Pednekar urges support for flood-hit Assam as death toll rises to 66

Assam floods: Bhumi Pednekar has appealed to people across the country to donate and support relief efforts for flood-ravaged Assam, where over 7 lakh people have been affected. The actor's emotional plea comes as the state's death toll climbed to 66, with entire villages devastated by the floods.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar urges support for flood-hit Assam as death toll rises to 66
Image Credit: Instagram

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