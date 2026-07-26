Bhumi Pednekar urges support for flood-hit Assam as death toll rises to 66

She continued, "Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. We showed a sense of community service. You sent so many supplies, donated, that time has come again. This time Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little."