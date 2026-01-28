Bhushan Kumar BREAKS SILENCE on Arijit Singh retirement rumours: ‘It’s all rubbish’

Renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has stunned fans by announcing that he will be taking a step back from playback singing. The 38-year-old, celebrated for his soulful romantic tracks, shared the news on social media, leaving fans and industry insiders abuzz with speculation.

The announcement comes just days after the release of his latest track, Maatrubhumi, from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

Rumours Swirl Over Possible Reasons

Arijit’s decision has fueled widespread speculation. Rumours range from his alleged disillusionment with the music industry to a simple case of boredom, which the singer himself has hinted at in a tweet. Another theory gaining traction is related to a ‘recent patriotic song’ he reportedly didn’t want to sing.

A Reddit post late Tuesday night claimed the song in question was Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reprised version of the iconic Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border, featured in Border 2 alongside Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, HT City reached out to Border 2 co-producer Bhushan Kumar, who dismissed the claims: “Please call and ask Arijit, it's all rubbish.”

Insider Claims of Frustration

The Reddit post alleged: “Insiders allegedly say Arijit has been deeply frustrated with the way big labels operate, especially with a certain powerful music label mogul who's known for creative micromanagement and aggressive commercial calls. The final straw, according to chatter, was the recent force-fit remake of a patriotic song, something Arijit reportedly wasn't creatively aligned with but was still expected to front.”

Arijit Opens Up About His Decision

Addressing the decision publicly, Arijit Singh explained: “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

He added that part of his motivation comes from witnessing fresh talent: “I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”

Arijit revealed plans to return to Indian classical music: “I am going to go back to Indian classical music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again. God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist.”

He also clarified that he will complete pending commitments, saying, “So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music.”