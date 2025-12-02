Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Or Linga Bhairavi Vivaha: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Solemnised Wedding As Per Which Vivaha Ritual?

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her beau and The Family Man helmer Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared the first pics from their intimate ceremony on social media. The couple's wedding took place at Linga Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, as per Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual.

The Isha Foundation later confirmed that the couple wed in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple, calling it as an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family, as per NDTV report.

Today, let's understand the ceremony which solemnised their wedding.

What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ritual?

According to Isha Yoga Centre, "the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual is a form of consecration for marriages, with origins in the Yogic system. The fundamental process is a refinement of the five elements in the human system (earth, water, air, fire, and space). The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual offers the couple the opportunity to achieve a deep bond on an elemental level with Devi’s grace.

A note also mentions on their official website that 'the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual should not be done if the bride is pregnant.'

What Is Linga Bhairavi Vivaha Ritual?

It is a special opportunity to be married in the powerful presence of Linga Bhairavi and begin one’s new life with Devi’s blessings. Conducted in the sanctum, it creates a unique bond between the couple and enhances their receptivity to Devi’s grace, states the official website of the foundation.

Besides these 2 rituals, there is another wedding ritual which is conducted at the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore - called the Vivaha Vaibhava Ritual.

What Is Vivaha Vaibhavaa Ritual?

Vivaha Vaibhavaa ritual includes the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ritual, along with Vilakku Seva, Daha Nivaranam and Sarpa Seva rituals for the wellbeing of the couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Wedding

For the intimate wedding, Samantha wore a traditional red saree and Raj in a of-white silk kurta-pyjama over a bandgala Nehru Jacket in golden hue. Both bride and groom complemented each other's attire and looked much-in-love. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance, as per HT report.