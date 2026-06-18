Bhuvan Arora embraces fatherhood, welcomes baby boy with wife Vaneja Gupta

Actor Bhuvan Arora, known for his memorable performances in Farzi, Chandu Champion, and Dupahiya, has entered a beautiful new chapter of his life. The actor and his wife Vaneja Gupta have become parents to a baby boy, sharing the joyous news with fans and well-wishers through an emotional social media post.
Bhuvan Arora revealed that he and Vaneja welcomed their first child on June 9. Sharing a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram, the actor opened up about the overwhelming emotions he experienced while witnessing the birth of his son.
Recalling the special moment, Bhuvan described being by his wife’s side during labour and witnessing the strength and emotions of the entire experience. He shared how hearing his child’s first cry became a life-changing moment that made everything feel different.
In his heartfelt note, Bhuvan spoke about watching his wife go through the pain and strength of childbirth. He expressed admiration for Vaneja, writing about how women are stronger and more resilient, and how the moment made him realise the true meaning of love and responsibility.
The actor shared that when his son arrived, everything around him became blurry, and his only thought was whether Vaneja was fine. He also shared the first picture of their newborn baby, capturing a precious family moment.
Reflecting on his new role as a father, Bhuvan shared that he now understands the deeper purpose of life. He described himself and Vaneja as “human shields” for their little one and expressed gratitude for this new journey.
The actor also added that they continue to relive the emotional moment of their child’s arrival and find themselves smiling without any reason.
Soon after the announcement, Bhuvan Arora’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and colleagues. The adorable glimpse of their newborn’s tiny feet and the couple’s emotional moment with their baby won hearts online.
Bhuvan Arora has established himself as a promising name in the entertainment industry with his performances across films and digital platforms. He gained widespread recognition for his role in Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's starrer Farzi, which received appreciation for its engaging storyline and performances.
The actor has also appeared in Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, along with projects like Dupahiya and Janaawar - The Beast Within. He is also set to return with the upcoming season of Farzi, which has already begun production.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.