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Bhuvan Arora embraces fatherhood, welcomes baby boy with wife Vaneja Gupta

Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora and wife Vaneja Gupta embrace parenthood as they welcome their first child, sharing an emotional glimpse of their journey into becoming parents.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Bhuvan Arora embraces fatherhood, welcomes baby boy with wife Vaneja Gupta
Image Credit: (Image: @bhuvanarora27/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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