Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala Passes Away At 42 In Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42. According to a report by The Times of India, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest on the night of June 27 and is no more.

The report states that Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The hospital receptionist confirmed the news to the media. An official statement from the actress's family is still awaited. Her untimely death has shocked the entertainment industry and her fans.

TV celebrities Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and others took to social media to express their condolences. Aly Goni shared a post saying, “RIP.” Rajiv Adatia wrote, “This is so sad.” Actress Monalisa expressed her shock and simply wrote, “What?”

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala became a household name in the early 2000s with her sizzling appearance in the remix music video Kaanta Laga. She was popularly known as the “Kaanta Laga Girl.” She also appeared alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.

Further details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are awaited.