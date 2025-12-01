Big Boss 19: Shehbaz Out Days Before Finale, Sister Shehnaaz Emotional Post Leaves Fans In Tears – What She Wrote Is Going Viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Just days before the much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha was evicted from the show, leaving fans emotional and his sister, singer Shehnaaz, heartily cheering him on.

On Sunday evening, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to post an uplifting message for her brother, celebrating his journey on the reality show. “Well played @badeshashehbaz u r the winner to me. Welcome back,” she wrote, sending a wave of love and support for Shehbaz from her fans.

He was herself a beloved contestant on Bigg Boss 13. In addition to the post, she shared several pictures capturing candid moments with her brother and fellow contestant Giorgia Andriani, highlighting the camaraderie and warmth behind the show’s intense competition.

This past weekend also saw the eviction of Ashnoor Kaur, whose gameplay had often been viewed as influenced by former contestant Abhishek Bajaj, eliminated earlier in the season. During Family Week, her father had encouraged her to stand her ground on key issues, including confronting “body shaming” by Tanya Mittal and other evicted contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.

With Shehbaz and Ashnoor exiting, the spotlight now shifts to the remaining contestants vying for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. The finalists include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, all battling it out for the coveted title in the final stretch of the season.

Her heartfelt post not only highlights the bond between siblings but also reminds fans that in reality TV, spirit and perseverance often shine brighter than the scoreboard.