‘Big Fat Joke’: Ram Gopal Varma tears into FWICE amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 controversy

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his outspoken views, particularly on issues affecting the film industry, has now weighed in on the Ranveer Singh-FWICE controversy over the actor's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.



A few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming that the actor failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.



FWICE's decision came over a month after Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, alleging a loss of Rs 45 crore in pre-production.

BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial



The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE



This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an… May 29, 2026

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The union's action has sparked intense debate across the industry and the internet.

On Saturday, Ram Gopal Varma shared his stance on the issue, calling out FWICE.



He said that the 'so-called ban' will eventually become a 'big fat joke' on the federation.



"BAN 'FWICE' and not @RanveerOfficial. The so called 'BAN' or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn't industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing, by an extremely outdated union system , desperately trying to hold on to their grip Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers , the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don't even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute," Ram Gopal Varma wrote.



He further said, "FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it's a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice , but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar This will be a massive PR Disaster for FWICE because It is screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness."

Also Read: No official ban on Ranveer Singh, FWICE advisor clarifies, 'We can’t ban people,' but 'members will not work with him'



The filmmaker argued that the ban is unjustified, emphasising that stars like Ranveer generate significant employment opportunities across the film industry.



"It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist , that the industry exists , and also the FWICE exists So in a summation , here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned 'Let's not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties'," he concluded.



Here's Ram Gopal Varma's entire statement.



Shortly after the directive, Ranveer Singh responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson, stating that the actor had chosen to maintain silence amid the ongoing discussions.



"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead," the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.



The controversy erupted at a time at a time when Ranveer is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise.