SAJID NADIADWALA

Big Reveal For Fans On Sajid Nadiadwala’s Birthday Following Sikandar Teaser

A major surprise awaits fans on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, following the highly anticipated Sikandar teaser release on Salman Khan’s birthday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Big Reveal For Fans On Sajid Nadiadwala’s Birthday Following Sikandar Teaser (Image: X)

New Delhi: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, renowned for creating cinematic masterpieces, is gearing up for an unforgettable birthday celebration tomorrow. On February 18th, fans can expect a major announcement as Nadiadwala marks another milestone in his career.

Social media is buzzing with excitement as movie enthusiasts eagerly await a big surprise, following the teaser release of Sikandar on Salman Khan's birthday. The teaser, which dropped earlier this year, set fans into a frenzy, fueling speculation about what might be revealed on Sajid Nadiadwala’s special day. The internet is abuzz with possibilities, with fans hoping for a new look, a motion poster, or perhaps even a full trailer.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. Scheduled for release this Eid, Sikandar is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its high-octane action and gripping storyline.

