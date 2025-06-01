Big Update For ‘Wednesday’ Fans! Lady Gaga To Guest Star In Second Season Of Popular Netflix Series

Los Angeles: There's great news for fans of Lady Gaga and 'Wednesday' show. The pop queen is all set to be seen in the second season as a guest star, PEOPLE reported.

At Netflix's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday, the streaming giant unveiled the first six minutes of the show's highly anticipated second season.

After a nearly three-year wait, fans finally got to see what kind of spooky shenanigans Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) gets up to this season.

The footage begins with Wednesday tied up in a serial killer's basement -- "who said nightmares don't come true?" -- surrounded by life-size dolls. "He's under the delusion that I'm his next victim," she says. "I'll let him cherish that notion while I explain my predicament."

A flashback from six weeks earlier then takes place, showing Wednesday spending her summer vacation doing what any normal teen would be doing: mastering her psychic ability.

Back on stage at Tudum, the Wednesday cast revealed that Lady Gaga will be joining season 2 in a guest starring role. The details regarding her character were not disclosed.

Interestingly, Gaga performed at the event, delivering a show-stopping performed at the event, delivering a show-stopping performance, including "Bloody Mary" as well as her hit song "Abracadabra."

As per Deadline, Gaga stepped out from a vertical coffin amid a sea of background dancers dressed in the vein of Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), singing track "Zombieboy" off of her recently released Mayhem, critically acclaimed and largely viewed as a return to form of sorts for the pop/dance icon.

Part 1 of the hit series' second season will debut August 6, with Part 2 following September 3.