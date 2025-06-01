Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909409https://zeenews.india.com/people/big-update-for-wednesday-fans-lady-gaga-to-guest-star-in-second-season-of-popular-netflix-series-2909409.html
NewsLifestylePeople
LADY GAGA

Big Update For ‘Wednesday’ Fans! Lady Gaga To Guest Star In Second Season Of Popular Netflix Series

Lady Gaga is all set to be seen in the second season as a guest star, 

|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 02:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Update For ‘Wednesday’ Fans! Lady Gaga To Guest Star In Second Season Of Popular Netflix Series

Los Angeles: There's great news for fans of Lady Gaga and 'Wednesday' show. The pop queen is all set to be seen in the second season as a guest star, PEOPLE reported.

At Netflix's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday, the streaming giant unveiled the first six minutes of the show's highly anticipated second season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

After a nearly three-year wait, fans finally got to see what kind of spooky shenanigans Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) gets up to this season.

The footage begins with Wednesday tied up in a serial killer's basement -- "who said nightmares don't come true?" -- surrounded by life-size dolls. "He's under the delusion that I'm his next victim," she says. "I'll let him cherish that notion while I explain my predicament."

A flashback from six weeks earlier then takes place, showing Wednesday spending her summer vacation doing what any normal teen would be doing: mastering her psychic ability.

Back on stage at Tudum, the Wednesday cast revealed that Lady Gaga will be joining season 2 in a guest starring role. The details regarding her character were not disclosed.

Interestingly, Gaga performed at the event, delivering a show-stopping performed at the event, delivering a show-stopping performance, including "Bloody Mary" as well as her hit song "Abracadabra."

As per Deadline, Gaga stepped out from a vertical coffin amid a sea of background dancers dressed in the vein of Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), singing track "Zombieboy" off of her recently released Mayhem, critically acclaimed and largely viewed as a return to form of sorts for the pop/dance icon.

Part 1 of the hit series' second season will debut August 6, with Part 2 following September 3.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK