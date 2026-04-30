Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy hits back at trolls for mocking his viral reels, says 'help me find decent work'

New Delhi: Remember the OG Aashiqui guy, actor Rahul Roy, who won a million hearts in 90s era? Years later, he was seen as a participant in reality show Bigg Boss season 1, which he went on to win and become its first ever winner, taking home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore back in 2007. The actor has now reacted to online hate which he is getting over some viral reels and opened up on his financial struggles.

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Rahul Roy hits back at trolls

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Recently, some of his reels in collaboration with other lesser-known content creators went viral on social media and he became a subject of mockery. Clapping back at his trolls, Rahul shared a long note on Instagram, opening up on his tough times financially after he suffered a brain stroke.

He wrote: "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others."

He continued: "And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me a sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me."

For the unversed, Rahul Roy recently was seen in a reel video with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai where he can be seen dancing Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song from the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, which featured Rahul and Pooja Bhatt.

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This video garnered attention online and several users ridiculed the actor.

About Rahul Roy's rise

Rahul Roy started began his acting career with the 1990 film Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production as the lead actor with newcomer Anu Aggarwal. After the stupendous success of this musical hit, he went on to star in Sapne Sajan Ke with Karishma Kapoor, Junoon, Pehla Nasha, Gumrah, Naseeb, Achanak, Kalyug and Phir Kabhi among many others.

He appeared in reality show Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Celebrity Big Brother and won the show by public votes on 26 January 2007, taking the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. It was hosted by Arshad Warsi back then with model Carol Gracias being declared as the first runner-up.

Rahul Roy's health scare

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil in the November 2020 and was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. In December, Rahul was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart.