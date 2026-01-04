Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged To Jags Bagh; Know About Influencer Who Left Google For Reality TV And What She Studied

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul has announced her engagement to her longtime partner, Jags Bagh. The influencer shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram, calling the proposal a fairytale moment come true.

Nitibha penned an emotional note alongside dreamy pictures from the proposal. She wrote, “On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late-night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it.”

She further added, “He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams—the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter… our forever, together.”

For the special occasion, Nitibha looked elegant in a white corset dress paired with matching heels, while Jags Bagh complemented her look in a beige shirt and white trousers.

Nitibha Kaul’s Education and Career Journey

In a YouTube video, Nitibha had earlier opened up about her educational background. She is a business graduate who holds a Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) degree from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), Delhi, with a major in finance.

Before entering the world of reality television, Nitibha worked at Google. She revealed that some of her seniors from SSCBS secured jobs at the tech giant through campus placements, and she received a referral from one of them. Speaking about her experience, she said, “I had three to four rounds of interviews, and I made it to Google.”

From Corporate Life to Influencer Stardom

After gaining recognition through Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha successfully transitioned into the digital space and is now a popular fashion and lifestyle influencer. She regularly shares content related to fashion, beauty, and travel on social media.

Nitibha recently launched her own beauty brand and enjoys a massive following of over one million followers on Instagram, cementing her place as one of the most successful influencers to emerge from reality television.