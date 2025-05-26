New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and actress Bandgi Kalra has spoken out about a deeply distressing personal experience—her home was reportedly broken into just before her sister’s wedding. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos and details of the alleged burglary, expressing not just shock over the incident, but also severe disappointment with the system’s response.

In her emotional account, Bandgi stated that she returned home to find her house “brutally destroyed from inside out,” with two gates broken, missing surveillance equipment, and a significant amount of cash stolen. “So many personal things, money etc. is lost and because it was my sister’s wedding, I had huge cash kept at home,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

The actress also expressed deep frustration over the authorities' response. “I have never felt this helpless! It’s been almost 30 hours since I notified about the theft,” she said, adding that she suspects the system may be attempting to brush the incident under the carpet. “Now I have clear doubts on their job ethics and authenticity,” she added.

Her post ended with a painful reflection “Then people ask why you want to move out of India?”

Bandgi Kalra, who transitioned from a software engineer to a model and influencer, rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. She is known for her fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram, where she has over 1.1 million followers. She was also in a long-term relationship with fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma until their split in 2023.

As of now, there has been no official response from authorities regarding the incident.

